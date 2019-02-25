Meghan King Edmonds Spotted Filming ‘RHOC’ Season 14 With Shannon Beador And Tamra Judge

Is she returning for new episodes?

Meghan King Edmonds was recently caught filming with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, but will she return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role for Season 14?

After a photo surfaced of the group surrounded by a Bravo TV camera crew on social media, an insider spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the mother of three’s potential role on the upcoming new episodes.

“She did a shoot with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge],” a source confirms to the magazine. “She was in town [and] just wanted to chat up.”

As fans may recall, Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, moved from their Orange County home to St. Louis after she confirmed she would no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County in January of last year.

Edmonds was featured in a full-time role on the reality show from Season 10 until Season 12 and left the show to focus on her family, including her daughter Aspen, 2, and her twin boys, Hart and Hayes, 8 months.

Another source told Life & Style magazine that Edmonds and her husband “are happily living their life off of TV and are enjoying raising their beautiful family together.”

“As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer,” Edmonds wrote on her blog after announcing her sudden exit from the show. “But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling!”

After quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Edmonds said Judge and Beador were her “soul sisters” who “touched my heart.”

While Edmonds won’t be returning in a full-time role for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, fans have plenty to look forward to with the potential addition of new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a mother of six from Southern California, per Celebrity Insider.

Although Windham-Burke’s role on the show has yet to be confirmed by Bravo TV, she has been spotted with the cast and appears to be following, and followed by, the majority of them on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year. A premiere date has not yet been set.