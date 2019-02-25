Meghan Markle Revealed Sex Of Baby To Pals At Luxe Baby Shower, Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle has allegedly revealed the sex of her unborn first child with Prince Harry, but only to her nearest and dearest friends at her luxe baby shower in New York City.

Express reported that the former Suits star was “talking openly about” if she was having a boy or a girl, and the paper reported that the duke and duchess of Sussex are having a boy.

“She was talking openly about it,” said a source close to the royal to the news outlet.

The same source alleged that Markle is also open to raising her child with gender fluidity, a new trend taken up by celebs such as Kate Hudson, who will not prescribe to the pink or blue mentality when it comes to raising a child.

The Mirror reported that Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer attended the shower with a gift that had blue paper, adding further speculation from royal watchers that the duchess is having a son. The shower, which reportedly cost almost $350,000, according to News Australia, broke a strict royal rule which is never to flaunt wealth outwardly. Although the royal family is worth, according to Forbes, roughly $88 billion, they are not ostentatious. In fact, they allegedly prefer to live in a frugal manner, except for formal occasions.

While the family has not commented on Markle’s grandiose shower, which was reportedly paid for by pal Serena Williams, it is indeed out of character for the clan to show off in such a public manner. The duchess was called out for the extravagant behavior, which is more for a Hollywood star than a royal, on Twitter.

The Mirror also reported that Markle said in the past that she does not want to know the baby’s gender, but it has been unconfirmed if this is indeed still the case. The site reported in January that Markle said that she did not know the gender of the couple’s first child.

“We decided to keep it a secret,” she allegedly stated.

If Markle and Prince Harry indeed go the gender fluid route in raising their child, it will be yet another way the couple will have broken strict royal rules.

Prince Harry was the second royal to marry an American actress. He was preceded by King Edward VIII, whose 1936 engagement to socialite Wallis Simpson led him to abdicate the throne. Markle is also the first biracial royal.

So #MeghanMarkle leaks that she's in New York, she leaks that a baby shower is happening, she pap walks, she leaks the hotel, she has barriers set up for the photographers and treats this as an official engagement and people actually think this is not set up by her. — HMQueenDani (@HMQueenDani) February 19, 2019

This would put Prince Harry in sharp distinction to his brother Prince William, who has three children with Kate Middleton: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. From all appearances, the couple is raising their children traditionally royal, with some modern tweaks which include, per Hello Magazine, standing up for their own mental health – a topic the couple is passionate about.

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings,” said Prince William, per Hello.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together this spring.