Next Week’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Interrupts Hope & Flo’s Meeting

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4 state that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will interrupt a crucial moment between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The Forrester Creations model could be the reason that Hope does not find out who Flo really is, per She Knows Soaps.

Through her own investigations, Zoe found out that Flo is not only a croupier but also her father’s friend. She knows that her father Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Flo worked together to effectively steal a baby. Reese switched babies and gave Hope’s baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt. Steffy has adopted baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) and thinks that she got the baby through a legal private adoption process.

Although Zoe knows the truth, there are two reasons she has not come forward with this life-altering information. The first is that her father and Flo could be sent to jail for a very long time, and the second is that she witnessed how much Steffy loves her newly adopted daughter. Zoe agreed to keep her father’s secret for these two reasons even though she would have preferred to tell Hope and Steffy the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope and Katie will meet for lunch at the Bikini Bar, per Inquisitr. Soon the conversation will turn to how Hope has been coping with the loss of Beth. Katie will try to comfort her niece but also point out that she cannot push Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) away at a time like this. During the week of February 25, Hope will give Liam’s ring back because she believes that the girls need Liam’s attention more than she does.

However, someone will overhear their conversation. Flo just started working at the Bikini Bar alongside the ever-handsome Danny (Keith Carlos). She will piece together who Hope is since they will be talking about the loss of her baby at Catalina Clinic. Flo has never met Hope, and she will be struck by her obvious grief and sadness.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will interrupt a crucial moment between Hope and Flo. Perhaps Flo feels so guilty that she is about to tell Hope the truth, or perhaps Hope asks her about herself. Either way, the truth about Hope’s baby does not come out next week. However, it’s only a matter of time before Hope is reunited with her Beth.

