Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Post Loving Tributes To Son Joaquin On His 16th Birthday

Married actors Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, February 24, but were missing another milestone event: their son Joaquin’s 16th birthday. However, they more than made up for it with loving tributes to the teenager on social media.

Joaquin Antonio Consuelos was born on Monday, February 24, 2003, in New York City. He is the youngest child of the former All My Children co-stars, who have been married for 22 years. His older siblings are 21-year-old brother Michael and 17-year-old sister Lola.

On Joaquin’s birthday, his father posted a six-photo slideshow on Instagram of recent pictures to wish him a great day.

The first picture shared is of Joaquin with Mark’s on-screen daughter, Riverdale actress Camila Mendes, on a boat.

The second image is of the teen boxing, and the third photo is of father and son smiling in an arena with their arms around each other’s shoulders.

The next picture is of Joaquin smiling right at the camera, while his mother looks at him proudly.

All three of the handsome Consuelos men — Mark, Michael, and Joaquin — are in the next snapshot. They are each wearing short-sleeved, button-down shirts and dark sunglasses, and are trying to look tough.

The last photo Mark posted is of Joaquin quietly sitting at a table on a yacht with various lunch meats and cheeses in front of him.

Kelly’s 10-image slideshow tribute was more nostalgic than her husband’s, as she posted a lot of pics of Joaquin as a young child.

Her first upload was the same image that Mark shared of Joaquin smiling while Kelly looks at him instead of the camera.

The next photo is an oldie of Kelly smiling while a baby Joaquin, with a Winnie the Pooh pacifier in his mouth, sits on her lap and a toddler Lola sits beside her.

The third snapshot is of a pouty Joaquin, who appears to be around 3- or 4-years-old. He has long blond hair, is wearing a light fall jacket, and has a blue backpack on.

The next two images are more shots of a very young Joaquin. In one, he has a helmet on and is about to swing his baseball bat at a ball, and the next pic is of Joaquin eating vanilla ice cream shirtless.

In shot six, the school-aged boy is rocking a blue Grateful Dead T-shirt and is acting goofy with one of his parents’ oversized sunglasses on upside down.

Two shots of brothers Joaquin and Michael from grade school are next in Kelly’s slideshow. One pic is of the young boys with their dog, Chewie, and the other picture is an action shot of the adorable siblings having fun together.

There’s one more toddler shot of Joaquin; he’s happily sitting at the driver’s seat in a toy car.

The last photo posted by Kelly is a more recent shot of Joaquin and Mark. In the black-and-white pic, they are wearing matching sweatshirts and are both smiling.

Happy Birthday, Joaquin!