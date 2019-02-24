Anne Hathaway Remembers Awkwardly Hosting Oscars: ‘No Matter What Happens…It’s Already Been Worse’

While this year's show won't have a host, Hathaway figures any awkwardness won't be able to top her and James Franco's hosting job.

Anne Hathaway is looking back at her awkward hosting gig with James Franco ahead of tonight’s Academy Awards, People is reporting. The actors co-hosted the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011, and many viewers remember Hathaway uncomfortably trying to compensate for Franco’s lack of energy. While this year’s show won’t have a host due to a controversy surrounding initial pick Kevin Hart, Hathaway figures any awkwardness that will ensue tonight won’t be able to top her and Franco’s wacky hosting job. The actress posted a throwback photo of the two in action on her Instagram page.

“No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse,” she captioned the photo. “Happy Oscars!”

Last month, Hathaway spilled some new secrets regarding the hosting gig — like she originally turned the opportunity down until Franco convinced her to take it. Hathaway ended up regretting this choice and wishes she listened to her gut instinct.

“When all the dust settled, I was just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.’ And all the reasons why I turned it down came true,” she said.

In addition, Hathaway confirmed what many viewers of the awards show could easily tell — Franco’s lack of energy was throwing her performance off.

“He didn’t give me anything,” Hathaway recalled. “God, I just remember the night before we’re about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, ‘Am I too much? This feels really big to me.’ And the producer just went, ‘No! Don’t do less. Do more if you need to.’ And I was like, ‘Oh okay, I guess it’s going great.’ And I didn’t realize what was happening about that whole thing.”

Hathaway went on to point out that the hosting job is one of the most difficult jobs in the business, with even seasoned veterans like Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jimmy Kimmel getting lukewarm responses to their performances. While Hathaway and Franco certainly set a weird tone for the awards show back then, it’ll be interesting to see if the show outdoes itself tonight with no host at all. This will be the first time in three decades the show will be held without a host, automatically rendering tonight’s show as one of the most unusual.

The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.