Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Outfit, Shows Off Red Hair

Kim Kardashian is red hot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in Hollywood this weekend showing off her toned body and her new bright red hair.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian was photographed leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood on Saturday following a photo shoot. The reality star was wearing a skin-tight, red outfit.

Kardashian sported curve-hugging latex pants and a matching red and orange tank top that showed off Kim’s ample cleavage with a low cut, adding red heels to set off the outfit. The top resembled a fire or flame, and Kim also sported bright red hair to complete the look.

The mother-of-three rocked her new hairstyle and added a full face of makeup, with bright cheeks, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a nude lip. While Kim has sported an array of looks in the past, including platinum blonde hair, long, waist-length locks, and neon wigs that matched her clothes and her cars, red is a new look for her, and fans seem to be loving it.

“I love your new hair,” one Twitter user told Kardashian on the social networking site, adding the fire emoji to add a little flare. Another fan tweeted that they wanted Kim to keep the red hair.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently dished on her ever-changing looks, claiming that despite the fact that fans believe she has had a nose job in the past, she has never gone under the knife to alter her appearance.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kim recently revealed during a makeup master class with her good friend, Mario Dedivanovic.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has also revealed in the past that she tries to avoid wrinkles on her face by not smiling. Kim, who is one of the most photographed celebrities of all time, says that she’s decided to not smile in the majority of her photos to reduce the look of lines on her famous face.

“I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot,” Kim said during an interview with C Magazine.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E!