Nicollette Sheridan Fires Back At Harry Hamlin After Actor Called Her Out On Twitter

Drama is brewing on Twitter between the former spouses.

Yesterday an interesting new Twitter feud popped up between two former flames that no one saw coming. Harry Hamlin and ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan have begun a Twitter war over the falling out of their marriage 28 years ago. It all started on last Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Harry’s current wife, Lisa Rinna, filled in her cast mates on what went down between her husband and the Desperate Housewives star all those years ago.

According to Lisa, Nicollette attended a Michael Bolton concert while Harry was in Canada in 1992 and she cheated on her husband with the pop star. Once Nicollette caught wind of the exchange between the women on RHOBH, she took to Twitter to clap back against the allegations as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Nicollette remembered their split differently and said the two decided to dissolve their marriage in Canada together and did it “nose to nose.” Once Harry saw her tweet, he responded back by saying that wasn’t true at all and that she cheated on him with a pop singer (Bolton) just two weeks after his mother passed away.

Now the former model is responding to at Harry for backing up Lisa’s claims.

Lisa claimed that Nicollette cheated on Harry with Michael Bolton! https://t.co/4x7RDKTLe4 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 24, 2019

“Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part,” she tweeted while tagging both Harry and Lisa.

At the time of this publication, Harry and Lisa have not responded to Nicollette’s second tweet regarding the divorce. It’s not like Lisa to stay silent on a matter, especially when it’s one involving her husband. The RHOBH star might not take kindly to Nicollette’s threat of sharing more truth on her husband.

Fans of RHOBH seem to be enjoying the drama between Harry, Nicollette, and Lisa and have been filling up the comment sections on all of the tweets involved in the war. It’s a Twitter feud the viewers never knew that they needed which will likely be a subject of conversation on the Season 9 reunion which will tape soon.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna Slam Nicollette Sheridan’s Denial She Cheated with Michael Bolton https://t.co/6koZGfzEU6 — People (@people) February 24, 2019

The drama on Twitter began after it was revealed on RHOBH that Denise Richards boyfriend (now husband) Aaron Phypers was married to Nicolette as well but the couple finally finalized their divorce after being separated for some time. Denise and Aaron’s wedding will play out later this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.