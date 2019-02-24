Democrats Will ‘Weaponize’ Mueller Report, Predicts Steve Bannon

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon went on CBS News State of the Union to discuss the upcoming presidential election, President Trump, and the state of American politics.

“I believe that we’re going to enter into an extraordinary time in American politics,” Bannon told Seth Doane. According to the former Trump confidant, the fact that the Democratic Party managed to take over the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms means that Trump is exposed to partisan investigations, and that a volatile year is ahead of him.

According to the longtime Republican strategist, the Democratic Party will not only launch a number of investigations to distract and impede Donald Trump and his agenda, but also “weaponize” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“We’ve allowed the Democrats, because they take control of the House, to weaponize a whole bunch of investigations. They’re going to be able to weaponize the Mueller report. Twenty-nineteen’s going to be quite vitriolic.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, speculation that Robert Mueller is ready to wrap up his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow began this week. Numerous publications reported that Mueller is set to submit his final memo to Attorney General William Bar sometime next week.

This was later denied by a Justice Department official, who said that Mueller is not done with his investigation yet. According to Steve Bannon, however, Mueller’s Russia probe is the least of President Donald Trump’s problems. Trump should, in fact, be more worried about investigations launched by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Mueller report not coming next week: senior U.S. Justice official https://t.co/PSGsenUxp2 pic.twitter.com/jittNQNDWR — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 23, 2019

One such investigation pertains to the president’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. Cohen allegedly gave federal prosecutors new information about “possible irregularities” at the Trump organization last month. The lawyer apparently also disclosed information pertaining to Imaad Zuberi, a donor to the inaugural committee.

Cohen’s former attorney, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen is interested in “cooperating” with federal prosecutors, and willing to aid them “in any way they believe is helpful.” The president’s former fixer was sentenced in December to three years in prison.

Steve Bannon predicts that Trump will win in 2020, even bigger than in 2016, if current trends continue. pic.twitter.com/WkGL87sZyc — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) February 24, 2019

Investigations into President Donald Trump’s business dealings, coupled with Robert Mueller’s probe, and other investigations likely to be launched by House Democrats, guarantee that the United States is about to enter a “vitriolic” era, according to Steve Bannon.

“I think we’re, in the United States right now for the next four or five months, going to really be into quite a vitriolic time,” the former White House chief strategist told CBS News’ Seth Doane.