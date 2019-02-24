Nikki Bella Says She’d Be Open To Dating John Cena Again Despite Blind Date With Peter Kraus

Nikki Bella and John Cena once seemed destined to live happily ever after together. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen since the couple called it quits last year. But there might still be hope for fans who want to see these WWE stars reunite. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Bella revealed that she’d be open to being in a relationship with Cena again despite their split.

“I’m looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new,” she said.

“That’s the one thing I want most. Every day when I’m working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we’re going to be together and we’re going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible… I want to nest with someone.”

As Page Six reported back in August, Bella has previously said that she broke up with Cena so that she could “chase her dreams.” This was their second breakup in months. In their first, Cena pulled out of their wedding because he did not want children. But Bella told Page Six, that she actually wants to put off having children until her 40s. She’s currently 35-years-old.

The WWE Diva insisted that the reason they split was that she wasn’t prepared to give up her ambitions to become a wife and mother.

“One person had to sacrifice their career… but I’m not willing to do that,” she said.

On the current season of her reality show Total Bellas, fans have seen Nikki tentatively step out onto the dating scene. She gets set up on a blind date with Peter Kraus, a runner-up from Season 13 of The Bachelorette, and in an upcoming episode, we see him coming over to pick her up and bringing her a bouquet of flowers.

As People Magazine reports, based on the previews Peter seems to be a big hit with her family. WWE star Bryan Danielson, who also happens to be Nikki’s brother-in-law, describes him as “hot.” Nikki also seems impressed by the fact that he brought her flowers.

You’ll have to watch the episode to see how the date goes but based on her recent comments about being open to rekindling things with John Cena, it doesn’t sound like it went much further than that first date. That’s good news for WWE fans who still want to see the two get married one day.