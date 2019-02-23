Wendy Williams Drops Husband’s Last Name, Sparks Serious Divorce Rumors

Wendy Williams has always stood by her husband Kevin Hunter, but her recent move has fans wondering if she’s had a change of heart. Although the name variation was relatively subtle, many fans speculate it may have a deep meaning. Surprisingly, Wendy Williams has reportedly opted to drop her husband’s last name. According to Radar Online, on Friday, February 22, the troubled talk show host took to Instagram with an interesting announcement about The Wendy Williams Show.

Fans were pleased to learn that Wendy would be returning to her daytime talk show. In the statement released by Debmar-Mercury, it was confirmed that Wendy Williams would be returning to her “purple chair” on March 4. The statement read, “Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.”

But what really caught fans’ attention was the closing of the statement. The former radio personality usually includes her maiden name and married name. However, this time, Wendy Williams opted to exclude “Hunter” from her name.

The latest news about Wendy Williams follows a string of reports about her seemingly tumultuous marriage to Kevin Hunter. The famous pair have been together for more than 20 years. While Wendy Williams has always put up a united front in the name of love, recent reports suggest she may be living a nightmare behind closed doors.

Previous reports have focused on Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin, who has been at the center of multiple cheating scandals. In fact, all of the reports are about the same woman – Sharina Hudson. It has been reported that Kevin and Sharina have had a years-long affair.

In fact, there have been multiple rumors about Kevin living a double life with his mistress. He reportedly spent serious cash to purchase a new home for Sharina. To make matters worse, the home was located just minutes away from the home he currently shares with Wendy Williams and their only son, Kevin, Jr. On numerous occasions, Kevin has also been photographed with Sharina after dropping Wendy off for work.

Reports have also speculated about the possibility of Kevin and Sharina having a love child. Wendy Williams also turned heads when her mother-in-law came forth with shocking claims about her own son’s physical abuse of his wife. The name change may be an indication of an impending divorce, but Wendy Williams has yet to confirm or deny the speculation.