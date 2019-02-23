‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Says He Actually Broke Up With Gage Edward Years Ago

Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis said that he ended his relationship with former partner Gage Edward, months before they actually separated, reports People.

On Friday’s episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis told his guest, therapist Dr. Donna Dannenfelser, that he tried to end things with Edward because he was feeling “betrayed and replaced.”

“I actually ended the relationship on Valentine’s Day 2017. Our baby was three and a half months old but we were both miserable. I told him I did not want to be with him anymore. I broke up with him on that date,” said Lewis.

The reality TV star has been going through therapy, which has enabled him to gain insight into his relationship issues. He added that ever since that day, he’s tried to drive a wedge between them.

Lewis first announced the pair’s separation in January, revealing that Edward was sleeping on the couch for the better part of a year.

Listeners of Jeff Lewis Live are privy to all the trials and troubles of Lewis’ relationship, post-separation. Lewis said they tried to date other people and shared the details of a “terrible” dinner date in February that caused him to storm out. He called Edward later to tell him he takes “100 percent responsibility for what has gone wrong in this relationship.”

Lewis said that he plans to have another child in the near future, regardless of whether they reunite.

“I do want to have another child for Monroe. Not just for Monroe, but for me,” he added. “Because I always thought that I would never, ever do it if I didn’t have a partner. But I think I can. I just need to hire a few more nannies.”

Lewis and Edward’s separation came during a storm of controversy for the former couple. They are both facing a lawsuit from Alexandra Trent, the surrogate who carried their daughter. Trent is suing the couple, Bravo, and Flipping Out’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, claiming that the producers filmed her delivery without her consent and that Lewis and Edward made “disgusting” comments about her. The suit will likely go to trial.

Lewis also had a gigantic fight with his Flipping Out co-star, Jenni Pulos, ending their almost 20-year friendship, as well as their 11-season Bravo series.

On Tuesday’s radio show, Lewis revealed that he and Edward continue to work together at Lewis’s design company, and explained that Edward, “goes to our houses and he manages the sites.”

“We’ve been very civil. It’s been civil,” Lewis said. He added that the two have been setting boundaries while taking time apart. I want to be happy, and I want him to be happy.”