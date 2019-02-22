Jennifer Lopez Wishes Twins Max And Emme A Happy 11th Birthday With Incredibly Sweet Post

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mama. To honor her beloved twins on their birthday, Lopez shared not one, but two posts to celebrate the occasion. Even though her kids, Max and Emme, are twins, Lopez made sure to give them each their own separate attention with a post for each child.

In the first post, Lopez shared a cute Instagram video of her daughter that features a series of clips from throughout her life. Fittingly, the video montage is set to a song from Moana and it includes clips from previous birthday parties, as well as a day at the beach. And to go along with the photos was an equally as cute caption.

“Happy birthday my perfect marshmallow coconut princess Momma is so proud of you!! #foreverlove#emmemaribel #11 2/22 12:21 #twoismyluckynumber #twins”

So far, the post has earned Lopez a lot of attention in just one hour of going live. Lopez’s 86 million-plus followers have given the video over 1.2 million views, in addition to 3,900 comments and growing. While most fans chimed in to wish Emme a happy birthday, countless others commented on how much she has grown up.

And of course the twin’s birthday celebration would not be complete without another post to her son, Max. Like Emme’s tribute, her twin brother’s included a wide array of both photos and videos from throughout his 11 years on earth. Lopez also penned a sweet caption for her sweet boy.

“Happy Birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you!!! #foreverlove #maximiliandavid#11 2/22 12:22 #twoismyluckynumber#twins”

This post has also earned JLo a lot of attention with over 820,000 likes in addition to 2,900-plus comments. Once again, some fans commented on the post to wish Max a happy birthday, while countless others couldn’t get over how big he’s gotten.

“Awe happy bday. He looks just like Marc when he signs lol how cute,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously?!! These kids are mini versions of you and Marc. Happiest of happy birthday to them both,” another commented.

Luckily for Max and Emme, they get along great with Alex Rodriguez’s two daughters. Both Alex and Jennifer post photos of their children together on social media, and as the Inquisitr shared, Lopez recently posted a video of daughter Emme strumming on her ukulele with A-Rod’s 10-year-old and 14-year-old daughters, Ella and Natasha, by her side.

The girls also sang a beautiful rendition of Elvis Presley’s 1961 classic, “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” in the cute clip.