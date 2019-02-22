‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Loved Ones Rally As Drew, Jason, And Jordan’s Medical Crises Play Out

Viewers had a lot to take in with Friday’s episode of General Hospital, and spoilers tease that the week of February 25 will be a big one. As many fans had predicted, both Jason and Drew went blind due to the virus connected to Dr. Cabot — and Jordan was hit by Drew’s car.

Several storylines that had been left danging with loose ends are finally being addressed, and are converging with one another. Fans now know that the virus Cabot created was connected to a research project that Dr. Maddox eventually took over, and that it was focused on exchanging memories between twins.

Many people had speculated that this would lead to the revelation that Anna’s twin sister, Alex, is actually Peter’s biological mother — but the show isn’t going there at this point. However, the revelation did set the stage for both Jason and Drew to go blind at very inopportune moments.

During the week of February 25, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Curtis will be anxious to see Jordan recover. He’ll have bad news to face mid-week, and at the moment, spoilers don’t reveal whether Jordan will survive this accident or not. Of course, Jordan being run over creates some significant problems for Franco during the coming week, too.

Jordan's throwing her rulebook out the window. But will it be enough to exonerate Franco? An exciting, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/uYr32lGaKI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 15, 2019

Jason was struck with his blindness as he was trying to keep an eye on Sam, and his collapse will make for a challenging conversation between Sam and Shiloh. While viewers will have to tune in to see if Sam can explain this one away — and keep Shiloh fooled — Jason will quickly be taken to General Hospital.

Spoilers suggest that Jason won’t be blind, or on the sidelines for very long. He’ll have a new challenge to face very soon. Soap Central notes that Carly will share her big news with Jason while he’s recovering, and teasers hint that she and her pregnancy may be in peril thanks to Ryan in the next couple of weeks.

As for Drew, General Hospital spoilers note that Elizabeth will be quite worried about him as everybody sorts through what happened in the parking garage. There has been some speculation that all of this time Liz and Drew are spending together could pave the way to a shift in her romantic life.

As viewers have seen, Drew has been lending his support — and things are obviously rocky with Franco. However, she’s expressed her certainty that there’s more to Franco’s guilty plea than he’s shared, and she seems committed to proving his innocence.

Will Jordan survive the accident? How long will Franco be locked away at Ferncliff, with nobody understanding the truth regarding why he’s there? General Hospital spoilers hint that there is big stuff on the way related to Jason and Drew, and fans will be anxious to see what develops next.