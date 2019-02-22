Kate Upton Picks Her Nose In Bizarre Candid Video

Kate got caught with her finger in her nose in a candid moment.

Kate Upton may be one of the most glamorous models in the world, but she was definitely giving fans a look at a different side of herself in a new video posted to her Instagram account on February 21. The Sports Illustrated model shared a clip of herself getting ready backstage ahead of her most recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – by picking her nose.

The bizarre, but hilarious new video showed Kate with her finger firmly up her nose as she waited to head out for her appearance on the late-night talk show.

Apparently not aware that she was being filmed as she stood outside her dressing room, she had her middle finger up her nostril before then looking behind her and walking away from the camera. Kate looked as stunning as ever with her long blonde hair in loose curls while she was also rocking a teal satin wrap over top.

But while it didn’t appear that she knew the camera was on her during the very candid moment, the new mom made it clear that she did see the funny side of being caught with her finger up her nose as she posted it to her Instagram account and even tagged the popular NBC late-night talk show.

Fans also saw the funny side of her pre-show nose pick.

Many left hilarious messages in the comments section as they joked about her being caught on camera.

“You really are human! You’re awesome!” one fan told the model and actress after she shared the candid moment online. A second then wrote, “You are the greatest, love you and your humor.”

“Preparing for showtime by cleaning nose,” another jokingly said.

Kate’s appearance on the late-night show comes just four months after she and husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first child into the world.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the couple confirmed the safe arrival of their baby girl on social media by sharing an adorable black-and-white photo to Instagram. The model then announced the name of her bundle of joy in the caption, writing, “Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18.”

And when she’s not picking her nose, she is opening up about her bundle of joy.

Speaking to Extra last month, Kate revealed that her baby girl actually looks like a mixture of both herself and her husband Justin.

“She actually is a really good baby,” Upton shared in the interview. “I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both.”

She also joked at the time that she wasn’t in a place to start thinking about having any more children just yet, as she admitted that Genevieve’s birth was still a little too fresh in her mind.

“I can’t even think about having more kids now,” Upton said. “I’m like, ‘I’m just sleeping through the night now,’ so it’s still fresh in my mind.”