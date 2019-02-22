Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Share Lovely Kiss On The Red Carpet At The Hollywood Science Gala

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are one of the most popular celebrity couples out there and with good reason.

The pair were at the center of a very sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2019 Hollywood Science Gala on Thursday when they shared an adorable smooch while looking super loved-up. The supermodel gazed lovingly at her NFL beau before planting a kiss on his cheek in front of the cameras, and Brady couldn’t have looked happier.

Gisele, 38, put her modeling skills to work as soon as she arrived at the event in a stunning figure-hugging white gown, which highlighted her statuesque 5-foot-11-inch figure even further. The dress only featured one shoulder strap on the left, and it had a classy cape-like design that fell to the ground. She completed the look with a small mirrored clutch and some heels, while her long dark blonde hair was swept to one side and styled in waves, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Brady, 41, looked equally stunning next to his Brazilian wife in a classic black tuxedo and a white shirt, adding a bit of fun to the ensemble by opting for a black tie with white polka dots. And while Gisele has been by his side celebrating his Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots earlier this month, on Thursday it was time for him to support Gisele and her nonprofit work at the UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability’s annual gala.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the UCLA’s 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

Ahead of the event, Global Fundraising chairman and event co-host Milutin Gatsby said in a statement that Hollywood For Science “honors environmental game-changers whose bold voices act as a catalyst to move science into action” every year, before naming both Gisele and Barbra Streisand as this year’s honorees for the work they’ve done “to raise awareness on the necessity to take action in order to keep out planet healthy.”

The Brazil-born model is a known environmental activist and often voices her concern about mass deforestation in the Amazon, as well as other catastrophes taking place not only in her country but around the world.

“We are all connected and without nature, we would cease to exist. Our planet needs our care now more than ever,” she had previously said.

“We need to listen to the signs she has been giving us and work together to protect her; our actions will prevent us from harming ourselves and future generations.”

Gisele, who has been named one of the highest-paid models in the industry for years now, uses her platform to raise awareness about said issues. Part of her website is dedicated to environmental sustainability, clean water initiatives, the preservation of South American rainforests, and several other wildlife issues, and she is vocal about her environmental work on social media.