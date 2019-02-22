Watch AC Milan Vs Empoli FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 25 Opener Live Online

AC Milan, on a solid run of form, look to solidify their hold on a Champions League spot when they host relegation-battling Empoli FC in the Serie A Round 25 opener.

AC Milan open Round 25 of Serie A action on perhaps their best run of form in the current season, unbeaten in their last six matches across competitions, according to Fox Sports, and needing a win over 17th-place Empoli to tighten their grip on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Milan have not competed in the European championship tournament since 2014. But they will need to deal with a team in Empoli that is desperate to avoid relegation just one year after gaining promotion, in the match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fourth-place AC Milan against visiting, 17th place Empoli FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Friday, February 22.

Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Saturday, February 23.

Empoli Manager Giuseppe Iachini said on Thursday that his team, which sits just three points clear of the relegation zone, must play a “perfect game” to defeat AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato. But The Tuscany-based side do have a not-so-secret weapon in 31-year-old striker Francesco Caputo, who has been responsible for more than one of every three of the goals scored by Empoli this season.

In fact, the 11 netted by Caputo ranks fifth in Serie A, per the BBC, tied with Ciro Immobile of SS Lazio.

Francesco Caputo of Empoli FC has 11 goals in Serie A. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

To watch a free stream of AC Milan vs. Empoli FC, access the live stream at ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Rossoneri vs. Azzurri clash at absolutely no charge.

Internationally, the Milan-Empoli match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Torino Italy Serie A Sunday game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Round 25 game on Friday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. Empoli FC, check out the extensive listings at Live Soccer TV.