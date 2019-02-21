Christy Carlson Romano Welcomes Baby No. 2

Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, writer and producer Brendan Rooney, have welcomed their second child into the world.

The couple, who have been married for five years, first announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family last summer. Already the parents of an adorable 2-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Victoria Rooney, they then revealed that they were having another little girl with a photo posted to Instagram in late November showing the family, dressed all in white with pink dust in the background, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

On Monday, February 18, at 1:27 p.m., daughter number two, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney, was born. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth.

“Between moving to a new home, walking the Kim Possible red carpet in 6-inch heels, 4-centimeters dilated, and a stomach flu that hit the whole house 24 hours before I delivered, labor with this little angel was like a vacation,” Carlson joked to People magazine.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared a photograph of Sophia’s tiny feet, with her hospital identification bracelet wrapped around her little left ankle. A white blanket with navy starfish is on top of her.

“I love you infinitely,” the proud mama wrote in the caption.

“We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together.”

Sophia’s parents posted the same snapshot as the very first post on her brand-new Instagram page. “Hello world” was written as the caption.

Carlson started professionally acting and singing when she was just 6-years-old. Since then, she has appeared on television, in movies, and on Broadway.

She is most known for being a Disney Channel darling. As a teenager, she played Ren, the older sister of Shia LaBeouf’s Louis, on Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003, and also voiced the lead character in the animated series Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007. In 2017, the brunette beauty returned to the network to lend her voice to the character Trina in the animated Big Hero 6: The Series.

She also makes a cameo appearance in the live-action movie version of Kim Possible, which debuted on the Disney Channel on February 15. Carlson attended the film’s premiere with Rooney in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, just six days before delivering Sophia. At the event, she reunited with other former child stars, including Tahj Mowry and Raven-Symone.