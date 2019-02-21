Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Has A Brutal Message For Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni is the latest share a reaction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the Cleveland Cavaliers baller was caught with Khloe’s sister Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. The reports about Tristan have sparked the latest media firestorm. However, Tokyo Toni believes all of the drama could have been avoided. According to Tokyo Toni, the whole cheating scandal is nothing more than manufactured drama. In her opinion, the whole ordeal was a “setup.”

According to Celebrity Insider, Tokyo Toni recently took to social media with a video message to Tristan. The video was recently posted by The Shade Room and many fans have taken to the social network to share their opinions of her statement.

Tokyo offered a brutal take on the whole cheating scandal and scolded the NBA baller for falling into what she believes was a trap. Tokyo believes Tristan should have seen all of this coming but apparently, he did not. She went on to offer Khloe a piece of advice saying striking good looks, money, and fame can’t keep a man who has subconsciously made a decision to walk away from a relationship. Sadly, there was nothing Khloe could have done differently to prevent this from happening.

Check out the video of Tokyo Toni below.

The latest news about Tokyo Toni’s response follows a string of details about Tristan and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In addition to the cheating scandal, there’s also a rumor circulating about Kris Jenner and if the speculation is true, Tokyo Toni’s may have a factual argument.

Earlier today, Kris Jenner made headlines after she reportedly requested that an E! production crew follow the drama between Tristan and Jordyn. Ironically, the scandal happened to occur around the same time as the contract renewal for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The contract renewal is reportedly worth a staggering $200 million and with the response the scandal has received, it could be an indication of what the ratings would look like for the upcoming season.

For Kris, the whole scandal could be yet another way to close more deals and capitalize on it. While many social media users tend to criticize and mock Tokyo Toni, this time the response has been quite different. Many fans have admitted they actually think Tokyo Toni has a valid point. Regardless of what may have occurred, Khloe has made it clear she’s done with Tristan.