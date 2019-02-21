‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Caught With ‘Boy Toy’ Again As Melissa Gorga Speaks Out Amid Cheating Rumors, Per ‘Radar’

Where were they spotted?

Teresa Giudice denied rumors of infidelity, via her attorney, earlier this week, but judging by a series of new photos online, she’s definitely quite close to her rumored boyfriend Blake Schreck.

On February 21, Radar Online shared photos of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her 26-year-old rumored “boy toy” enjoying a walk on the beach in Miami, Florida after an alleged sleep over earlier this week.

According to the report, Giudice and Schreck spent a three-day weekend together before enjoying a fun night out with friends on Sunday night. Then, on Monday, February 18, they hit the beach to together at the ritzy Delano Hotel around 10:30 a.m.

In photos shared by the outlet, Giudice was seen wearing a sexy black one-piece. Meanwhile, Schreck was wearing a black and white board shorts.

Although the rumored couple was not holding hands with one another during the outing, as they did during one of their many outings over the weekend, they appeared to be quite happy with one another as they talked and laughed together as they walked.

According to Radar Online, Giudice and Schreck’s friends headed home to New Jersey on Monday as the two of them remained in town. And, prior to their beach outing, they were believed to have been spotted shopping at a nearby mall.

After enjoying the beach, Giudice and Schreck ventured off to lunch, where they ordered a bottle or Rose to split.

While Giudice continues to be spotted with Schreck in Miami, her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, told The Daily Mail, via All About the Real Housewives, she and husband Joe Giudice were still together.

That said, Joe is set to be deported upon the completion of his 41-month prison sentence, which concludes on March 14, 2019. As fans will recall, a judge ordered Joe’s deportation in October of last year and while he quickly appealed the ruling, it has yet to be over turned.

“Obviously, everybody’s fighting for him to stay,” Gorga continued of her brother-in-law. “I think at the end of the day it always comes down to those girls.”

“Nobody wants to see them living without their dad,” she explained. “So, I think that’s why everybody’s praying and hoping – but, there is no final decision yet.”

To see more of Giudice, Gorga, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.