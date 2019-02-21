7-Year-Old Sold Hot Chocolate For the Border Wall, Says He Was Called ‘Little Hitler’

In another private effort to raise the money that Mexico and Congress won't, one Texas boy raised $1,500 by selling cocoa.

A 7-year-old boy in Texas whose parents are Republican activists was featured on a local news segment Wednesday night, in which he shared the story about how he sold cocoa in his neighborhood in order to raise money for President Trump’s proposed border wall. He also claims that one man called him “Little Hitler” while he was doing so.

According to KEYE in Austin, Texas, a 7-year-old boy named Benton “wanted to start the fundraiser after attending the inauguration and watching the State of the Union address earlier this month.” So he set up the hot chocolate stand in the family’s neighborhood and later set up a shop at a local mall.

However, the stand has resulted in backlash, according to the family. They claim that one man at the stand referred to their son as “Little Hitler,” while at the inauguration in 2017 “three women in pink hats” made fun of his MAGA hat.

The boy’s parents, Shane and Jennifer Stevens, are members of the “Republican National Convention,” per the TV report, although that’s likely a reference to the Republican National Committee.

The news report includes a family-supplied photograph of the parents and their children at the inauguration carrying a sign that said, “I came to the U.S. legally! Looking for the AMERICAN DREAM, not the MEXICAN NIGHTMARE,” followed below by “Donald Trump 2016! Make Mexico Pay For the Wall!”

With Mexico not paying for that wall, and Congress not doing so either, the president has declared a State of Emergency. But the 7-year-old is hoping to help. His stand raised $1,400 in the first two days, and the family hopes that whatever sum is ultimately raised, they can either mail it to the president or hand Trump a check in person so that, in the 7-year-old’s words, “the illegal immigrants can’t get into our town illegally.”

In a teaser for the report, which has been viewed more than 9 million times on Twitter, the 7-year-old says, “I was against helping Donald Trump and then I saw the State of the Union address and I wanted to help him.”

This is not the first attempt at private funding of the border wall by Trump supporters. A celebrated GoFundMe campaign earlier this year earned more than $20 million in donations to pay for the wall, per the Inquisitr. However, it soon became clear that the campaign couldn’t reach its goal of $1 billion, and that there was no legal mechanism to give the government that amount of money for a specific purpose. So the effort refunded the money and rebooted as a nonprofit organization for private wall construction.