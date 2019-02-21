Who Is The Only Member Of The Royal Family With A Criminal Record?

Like any family, the British Royals have their fair share of skeletons in the closet. Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, and King Edward VIII’s admiration of Hitler are just two of the more unsavory things the Windsors wold probably like to brush under the carpet.

And while many of their fiercest critics would call for the British Royal Family to be jailed for “the crime” of leeching off the fat of the land, to this day only one of the Windsors has got in trouble with the law to the point of receiving a criminal record.

Now before we find out who, studious royalists will know who it is not. The Mirror reports that the Queen has Sovereign immunity in the UK, meaning no matter what she said or does no civil or criminal proceedings cannot be brought against Her Highness.

Here’s another interesting little law that you’d imagine would have no place in a modern democracy. An arrest can never take place in the presence of Her Majesty. So no matter the crime, if they are hanging around Queen Elizabeth, criminals are as safe as houses from Johnny blue.

Additionally, if any member of the royal family is anywhere near a palace they cannot be taken into police custody.

So who exactly was the royal that landed themselves in hot water with the police? Princess Anne that’s who.

The Express reports that in 2002 the Queen’s second child became the first senior royal to be convicted when her dog attacked two children.

What has been described as a “very unfortunate episode” involved Princess Anne’s English bull terrier Ditty.

The vicious little mutt had apparently escaped from Princess Anne’s car and bit two unsuspecting children as they walked through a park in Windsor.

The dog bit one of the fleeing children on the collarbone and leg, and the other traumatized child was left with scratch marks on their forearm, back, and leg.

Princess Anne pleaded guilty to not being in full control of a dangerous dog and was ordered to pay a fine and compensation to the victims.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The royal was also ordered to keep her dog on a lead in public places. The court’s ruling was perceived as far too lenient by some who called for Ditty to be put down.

Dog psychologist Dr Roger Mugford argued that despite its savage and spontaneous attack on two children minding their own business in a public park, Ditty was a “utterly placid and a playful dog”.

The judge agreed, and said as long as there no further incidents Ditty would live to bite another day.