Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Amid Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has made her first public appearance amid the cheating controversy that has engulfed not only her but her entire family. She reportedly split with her boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter on Monday after rumors emerged that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a private party on Sunday night.

And on Wednesday, Khloe managed to show up in public to attend the Pretty Little Thing Office opening event in Los Angeles, but she failed to deliver a smile as she looked somber while posing for the cameras. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old was accompanied by her best friend Malika Haqq, who has been vocally supportive of her in the past few days.

Despite the whole scandal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not disappoint on the fashion front, rocking a black Pretty Little Thing cropped sweater and cropped leather pants, which showed a hint of her flat midriff and highlighted her curvy figure. She completed the look with classic black pumps and styled her short platinum blonde hair in a wavy, wet-style look.

However, she did not appear to be having a great time, which is understandable considering she is reliving the whole experience of a public cheating scandal once again. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will remember that her NBA player boyfriend was caught making out with other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, last year. Except this time the situation is worsened by the fact that the woman who allegedly cozied up to Tristan is a longtime friend of the family, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods.

And while many fans have shown their support and allegiance is with Khloe, others wondered what Kylie’s reaction upon learning the facts was, considering Jordyn is her closest friend and was even living at her house. But as reported by the Inquisitr, it appears that the makeup mogul decided to put family first as she kicked Jordyn out of her house after a heated debate “over the latest drama with NBA baller Tristan Thompson.”

A source also added that at first, Kylie was in denial about what happened. Yet, when she checked with other people who were at the same party, her doubts vanished and she became “absolutely devastated.”

“Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is more than just a friendship at this point — she is also a business partner in that Jordyn has a makeup line under Kylie Jenner Cosmetics,” the insider said. According to the Daily Mail, Jordyn is now moving back in with her mother.