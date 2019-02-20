Kylie Jenner’s Family Cut Her Off At 15, ‘The Self-Made Thing Is True’

In a new interview with Paper magazine, Kylie Jenner disputes claims that she isn't "self-made."

In a new interview for PAPER Magazine, as reported by People, Kylie Jenner, talks about being named one of America’s richest self-made women at 21 years old. Jenner has faced criticism about the self-made label being attached to someone from such a wealthy family.

In response, Jenner told PAPER that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” Jenner added that “the self-made thing is true.”

According to Jenner, none of her money is inherited, and her parents were proactive in teaching her the importance of making her own money and learning to save it.

Jenner bought a $2.7 million Calabasas mansion in 2015. Jenner had told InStyle U.K. that mom Kris had stopped supporting her financially three years prior. A source told PEOPLE, “getting cut off is more of a technicality.”

“She had a refrigerator full of food and all the luxuries that come with [living with] Mom but unless it was a gift, if she wanted a new Chanel bag, Kylie was the one paying for it,” the source said.

Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2012, telling Paper that she spent every last dime starting it, without knowing if it would be successful.

“I just knew for myself as a customer, like, why am I buying a lip liner and a different lipstick? I wanted it the same color, I wanted it to be easy,” she said.

The lip kits have spawned a $900 million business in just two years. This is attributed to Jenner having 100 percent ownership of the company. In 2018, the company reportedly sold about $630 million worth of makeup. According to People, Forbes predicted in July that she would likely surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

The media mogul also makes money through product endorsements, sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps and waist trainer company Waist Gang Society, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Puma deal.

Jenner also collaborated with Melbourne-based sunglasses brand Quay Australia to release a sunglasses line called, Quay x Kylie. Forbes “conservatively” estimated the star is worth $900 million.

Jenner told the magazine that she doesn’t define herself by her net worth. “I don’t define myself by how much I have. I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”