Cara Delevingne Defends Karl Lagerfeld, Claps Back At Jameela Jamil For ‘Disrespectful’ Tweet After His Death

In the wake of Karl Lagerfeld’s death on Tuesday morning, many celebrities have taken to social media to pay homage to the fashion icon and share their thoughts on the Chanel creative director’s long and fruitful career. One of these voices, however, sounded discordant on Twitter as Jameela Jamil had not-so-nice things to say about the recently departed designer.

On the day following his death, the British actress took to Twitter to share an anti-condolence article published by Wear Your Voice magazine, which urged people to “stop mourning” the loss of the renowned designer. The article referenced many of Lagerfeld’s fat-shaming comments, noting that the distinguished designer called Adele “a little too fat” and remarked Heidi Klum was “simply too heavy” to be a runway model.

In addition to retweeting the article, Jamil also branded Lagerfeld a “ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist” in her Twitter post, as reported earlier today by the Inquisitr.

Upon seeing the tweet on social media, actress and model Cara Delevingne had a very prompt reaction and immediately leaped to Lagerfeld’s defense. According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old starlet slammed Jamil for her “disrespectful” tweet, pointing out that The Good Place actress had chosen her moment to hash out past grudges very poorly.

I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person. https://t.co/RK3Q9HilpP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

The two actresses engaged in a very passionate debate on Twitter, each one of them standing their ground and bringing valid arguments to make their point.

On her part, Delevingne chastised Jamil for calling Lagerfeld a “terrible person” and saying that he “shouldn’t be glorified.” The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star defended the designer despite his fat-shaming rhetoric, remarking that “he was not a saint” but a “human being like all of us who made mistakes.”

“He was born in 1933! I am not saying I agree with some of the things he has said. I’m very emotional and mourning his death and feel like I have to stick up for him when he’s not here to speak for himself,” the Suicide Squad actress wrote on Twitter.

All of these things should have been addressed while someone is living, not the day after someones death — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) February 20, 2019

While Delevingne made it clear that she didn’t condone body shaming or any type of criticism targeting people’s looks, she did say that Lagerfeld had been very influential in her life. The actress and model credited the designer for believing in her “when so many others didn’t,” herself included.

Karl Lagerfeld, his godson Hudson Kroenig, and Cara Delevingne walk the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2014. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Delevingne opened up about how Lagerfeld changed her life and confessed that she was devastated by the loss of the reputed designer, whom she described as “a dear friend.”

Everyone has their own opinion and I felt the need to voice my own. All I want is for everyone to love each other no matter what. Just please understand that it’s an extremely emotional time and we must try use love instead of hate — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Jamil argued that Lagerfeld’s racist remarks and scathing comments toward overweight people should not be written off just because he was an undeniable genius and relished a prestigious position in the fashion world.

“We can’t chalk decades of abusive rhetoric towards minorities as ‘being human’ or ‘making mistakes,'” Jamil clapped back at Delevingne.

The 32-year-old actress insisted that the famous designer exhibited a “toxic misogyny” that hurt a lot of people.

“But Cara, his cruel words weren’t directed at you because you’re thin, and white, and incredibly privileged. So, you don’t feel the pain of his bad behavior.”

In response, Delevingne pointed out that dredging up the past didn’t help anyone and insisted that everyone should treat others with love.