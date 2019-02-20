Pink Drops New Single ‘Walk Me Home’

Pink releases new single 'Walk Me Home' ahead of her upcoming album 'Hurts 2B Human'.

Pink has finally released her long awaited single “Walk Me Home” on Twitter Wednesday and fans love it.

Pink first teased the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show February 6, according to UPI. During the interview she gave Ellen and fans everywhere a sample of the new single.

The song tells of how “there’s so much wrong going on outside.” and she doesn’t want to “be alone with all this on my mind,” begging the person who brings so much good to her life to “stay with me tonight.”.

It’s a little different from the stuff she’s usually performed, but seems to be a good direction for the Pop mom. Many fans have commented that the lyrics to her new single are fitting for how many people feel about the current state of affairs in the world.

During the interview with Ellen she also revealed that there will be an accompanying music video.

“I’m shooting a video in a week, I think, with Michael Gracie, the director from Greatest Showman. I’m really excited about that, he’s amazing,” she said about the upcoming video.

She also talked about her upcoming album to be released this year Hurts 2B Human. Which she said she thinks will be released in April sometime.

While she’s been relatively quiet about the other songs on the album, fans believe that her single “Walk Me Home” might give an insight into the tone and style of the other songs.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

MTV’s UK branch released a post on Twitter, saying that she’s scheduled to perform the new single at the upcoming BRIT Awards show tonight.

Her new album Hurts 2B Human will be her eighth and comes after her 2017 release of Beautiful Trauma. That album won MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy’s, but lost to Ariana Grande’s album Sweetener.

Although she did win a homemade version of the award given to her by her children, as covered by this Inquisitr article.

The single from that album “What About Us” was number one on the charts and had also received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy’s.

It’s inspiring to see this married mother of two continue to deliver new songs as she balances her work life and home life. Given the success of her previous single and the feedback with this current single, Pink is proving that she’s still a powerful force in the music industry while being strong role model for her kids.