‘KUWTK’ Cameras Caught Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Explosive Split, Per ‘Radar’

As if losing your boyfriend to your little sister’s best friend wasn’t bad enough, Radar Online reports that Khloe Kardashian is going to have to re-live the horror of her explosive break-up with Tristan Thompson when the next Season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians hits the airwaves later this year.

The news outlet reveals that cameras were rolling as Khloe learned that her boyfriend had allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. A source close to the family says that the scandal, like the first time it was revealed that Tristan had cheated, was caught on film.

“The whole family is filming right now,” the source said.

“Everything that Khloe is going through with Tristan cheating AGAIN is getting filmed. And it is going to be on the show.”

Apparently, momager Kris Jenner and Khloe spoke about the situation and agreed that it would get eyes glued to the TV screen.

“Khloe needed a good storyline and her relationships are always so explosive at the end. It is going to make for some really good TV.”

It seems as though Khloe’s tragic loss will be good for viewers at the very least.

“The timing couldn’t have been better,” the source said. “Everyone is in town and everyone is filming.”

Khloe officially broke it off with Tristan after she discovered that he had been cheating over Valentine’s holiday, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

In November, Khloe opened up about being forced to re-live the pain when she watched the episode where she first learned that Tristan had cheated on her just days before giving birth to her daughter True. She said that watching the show was emotional and difficult, but that she knew when she decided to be a part of the reality show that she was exposing all the elements of her life to the public – including the painful ones.

On the day that the episode aired, Khloe tweeted that she was proud that she was strong during the scandal but that watching it again still hurt.

She later added that watching the show made her heart race and that she may have forgiven Tristan, but she couldn’t forget what happened.

Now, it appears that Khloe will have to go through the same experience of feeling all of the difficult emotions that she is experiencing now in a few months when the episodes capturing the drama are released.