Khloe Kardashian & Friends Respond To Tristan Thompson Cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly split. The couple have been on the rocks for nearly a year following the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April, and now he’s allegedly been unfaithful again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Life, Jason Lee, the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, the site that reveals they broke the news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split, and the basketball player’s hookup with Jordyn Woods, is spilling some major tea, and Khloe and her friends are responding.

On Tuesday, Lee took to Instagram and stated that it was his website that broke the news of Tristan’s cheating to the world, and to Khloe herself. Jason told fans via Instagram that one of his writers was at the party where Thompson and Woods hooked up.

Jason says that Tristan took everyone’s phones, but that the partygoers stayed while Jordyn came in and was “all over” the NBA star. He also dishes that Woods stayed the night with Thompson, and didn’t leave until 7 a.m. the next day.

“It is true. You know why? Cause one of my writers was there. And Tristan, you took everybody’s phones, but you let them stay,” Jason says, adding that Khloe Kardashian needs to give Tristan Thompson the boot, and that Kylie Jenner needs to do the same with her best friend.

In the comment section of the post, Khloe posted multiple talking head emojis, which could be her way of telling Jason to preach on with the truth. In addition, Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented saying “STRONG FACTS.” In addition, Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen also weighed in with a comment that read, “Amen.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it is unclear how Kylie Jenner feels about the allegations on Jordyn Woods. The two have been nearly inseparable for years with Jordyn being nearly as close to Kylie as her own sisters.

Meanwhile, Jenner is now being called out by fans on her own Instagram account. Fans have been commenting on photos of her with Jordyn, revealing that she needs to ditch Woods for her horrible betrayal, and stating that a true friend would never treat her best friend’s family in such a way.

While Thompson tweeted that the reports were “fake news,” Woods has stayed quiet on the reports.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.