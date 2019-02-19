Cardi B Blasts Jussie Smollett For Ruining Black History Month After He Was Accused Of Staging Attack

'I feel like he f**ked up Black History Month, bro. Like, d**n' she said.

Cardi B weighed in on the news that actor Jussie Smollett may have staged the brutal attack he claims to have suffered, and she isn’t impressed. The rapper says that if the allegations are true, the Empire actor ruined Black History Month and gave Donald Trump the ability to openly mock black people without repercussions.

In an Instagram story, Cardi B laid out how disappointed she was with the situation if it is true, as she noshed on some lobster. She also suggested that the Chicago police could be attempting to frame the actor, so she was withholding judgment.

“I’m really disappointed in him. I feel like he f**ked up Black History Month, bro. Like, d**n. I’m not gonna say, yet. Until he say it out his mouth that it was fake and the shit was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him, because somebody I was talking to they said police in Chicago are racists,” she said. “So they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar. But if he’s not, then bro you f**ked up, for real. Like, why would you do that?”

She added that the situation would likely give President Trump and his supporters more fodder.

“You got Donald Trump immunity to f**king laugh,” she said.

Cardi B gave her opinion on the Jussie Smollett case on Instagram live. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AYU7cT5nL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2019

Jussie Smollett says that he was attacked three weeks ago by men wearing Make America Great Again hats. He says the attackers placed a noose around his neck and poured a chemical that smelled like bleach on him in a racist, homophobic assault.

Gradually, details emerged that suggested that the attack may not have unfolded as the actor suggests. On Saturday, CNN published a story that quoted two law enforcement sources who say that Chicago Police have reason to believe that Smollett paid two extras from Empire to stage an attack on him. The two individuals were initially arrested on Wednesday but released after new information came to light in the investigation.

Brothers implicated in attack on Jussie Smollett tell police the 'Empire' actor was upset that earlier threatening letter didn't get enough attention, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/vi6ro04yw0 pic.twitter.com/T1ViM9HROv — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2019

Smollett denies the allegations, and his lawyers say that he has cooperated with all of the police requests.

Cardi B isn’t the only celebrity to weigh in on the situation. Snoop Dogg posted an image of O.J. Simpson driving the infamous white SUV with Smollett’s head superimposed on the image. Reza Farahan says that the actor should be locked up if he faked the attack, according to TMZ. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said on Twitter that she needs more information before making a judgment because one can’t trust the police entirely and that she would stand with the actor until evidence proved otherwise.