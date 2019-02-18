Here’s Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Taking A Break From Public Appearances

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a pretty good reason for taking the week off, People is reporting. The royal couple is said to not have any public outings in the next few days so they can spend time with their kids. Five-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte will be staying home for the week, as their schools are closed for half-term break. William and Kate are hoping to use this opportunity to bond with the two as well as their third child, 9-month-old Prince Louis.

It’s not yet known what exactly the family will be doing to celebrate their time off, but they certainly have some good options. The royals may opt to leave their home at Kensington Palace and stay elsewhere, such as Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This is the couple’s country home, and it has a family-oriented feel to it. Kate and William even had the family portrait for their annual Christmas card taken there last year.

They’ve also been known to spend plenty of family time on the slopes, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to take their brood on a ski vacation. Like their country home, the slopes have served as a picturesque background for a sweet family portrait in the past. In 2016, the couple released adorable photos of them posing on the French Alps with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Now that they are a family of five with the addition of Prince Louis, they need an updated picture!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. John Stillwell-WPA Pool / Getty Images

While George and Charlotte probably welcome a break from the classroom, their elite schools don’t seem too shabby to spend time in! George currently attends Thomas’s Battersea and is known to be taking subjects such as math, history, and even ballet. Charlotte, on the other hand, is finishing up her last year at Willcocks Nursery. While these schools are known to be the best of the best, there have been times where the children may have wished they weren’t attending — such as when Kate made pizzas to be baked in an outdoor oven during her visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington last month.

“They would love to come and do this with you,” Kate said of her offspring to the children at the event.”They will be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven’t been here. They are in school.”

Fortunately, the kids are bound to do plenty of fun things during their time off seeing as their parents have cleared their entire schedules to spend time with them!