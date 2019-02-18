Donald Trump Has Angrily Declared That Rosenstein And McCabe Have Concocted ‘Treasonous’ Plot Against Him

Trump has accused Rosenstein and McCabe of attempting to launch an 'illegal coup attempt.'

It’s another day on Twitter for Donald Trump, who has angrily launched into accusations against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, both of whom he believes have hatched an “illegal and treasonous” plot against him by making an “illegal coup attempt.”

As Fox News reports, McCabe was promoting his new book on Sunday night on CBS News’ 60 Minutes when he announced that Rosenstein was “absolutely serious” about his idea to make recordings of Trump after the president hastily fired FBI director James Comey in May of 2017. Said recordings, according to McCabe, may have resulted in Trump being ousted from the White House — should those potential recordings have been captured and later released.

The first suggestion that Rosenstein was seriously considering invoking the 25th Amendment came in 2018, and was reported by the New York Times. Yet at the time there was nothing to back up these claims, at least up until McCabe substantiated them on Sunday.

According to the BBC, as McCabe stated on 60 Minutes, “The discussion of the 25th Amendment was simply that Rod raised the issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort.”

McCabe also noted that at the time, Rosenstein was merely “counting votes, or possible votes” — and that he was frustrated and worried about Donald Trump’s “capacity and about his intent at that point in time.”

In the past, Rosenstein completely denied that any discussions of the kind that McCabe has mentioned ever took place, stating that there was “no basis” for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. Rosenstein has also said, in the past, that the New York Times report was both “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

An unnamed source has since said that the comments Rosenstein made about recording Trump were purely sarcastic in nature, and were not meant to have been taken seriously. Yet McCabe claims that this is false — and that the suggestion to record the president was actually quite true — with Rosenstein being completely serious when he made his suggestion.

Regardless of whether McCabe’s claims about Rosenstein are true, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to complain about these two men, and the illegality of their actions.

“Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

Now that Trump has lashed out against McCabe and Rosenstein, McCabe has said that he had no intention of recording the president as Rosenstein suggested. This despite the fact that, at the time, McCabe is alleged to have discussed the idea with the FBI’s James A. Baker. Rosenstein has continued to distance himself from the idea that he ever wanted to record the president.