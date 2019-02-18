‘Something Bad’ Reportedly Happened Between Jenelle Evans And Husband On Valentine’s Day Per ‘Radar Online’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are trying to figure out what is happening between Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. The couple have both posted social media updates which suggest that they have separated, but not much else is known. However, a source spoke to Radar Online and revealed that “something bad” recently happened between the couple.

The source claimed, “Something bad happened over Valentine’s Day.”

Fans took notice that the couple did not post any pictures together on Valentine’s Day. In fact, the two were relatively silent on social media. That is, until David changed his Facebook relationship status to “single,” according to Pop Culture. Aside from the relationship status change, David didn’t post any other updates according to the site.

Jenelle, on the other hand, changed her relationship status to “separated” — also posting a photo of herself with the caption, “Single AF.” Jenelle has been posting to social media, but none of her posts have included photos of her husband.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source opened up to Us Weekly and revealed that the couple isn’t “broken up,” but did reveal that Jenelle’s husband “hasn’t been home.”

A separate source told Us Weekly, “What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time. I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Fans who follow Teen Mom 2 and Jenelle Evans know that she has been surrounded by drama lately. A 911 call that she made late last year was recently played on an episode of the show. In the call, Jenelle claimed that she had been assaulted by her husband, but she later explained that it was a “drunk misunderstanding.”

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Jenelle’s mother — Barbara — opened up about the phone call and her thoughts. After the episode, Jenelle posted that her relationship with her mother was “out the window.”

Jenelle Evans was introduced to fans on 16 and Pregnant. She found out she was pregnant with a son. Her relationship with her son’s father did not work out, and her mother ended up gaining custody of Jenelle’s son. Since then, she has gone on to have another son with a different ex, as well as a daughter with her current husband.

Whatever is going on with the couple, fans are curious to know.

Fans can watch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Monday night on MTV.