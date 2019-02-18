‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood ‘Excited’ To Shed Virginity Per ‘Us Weekly’

Colton Underwood is reportedly “excited” to shed the mantle of virginity that has plagued him throughout his run on ABC’s popular reality dating series The Bachelor.

Us Weekly reported that while fans still don’t know if Underwood has indeed taken that all-important step with the woman he has chosen on the series, he can’t wait to put the title of “bachelor virgin” behind him once and for all.

“I think the virginity label is still going to be around, but it’s not going to be as prominent [after the show],” Underwood said to Us Weekly. “I think people are going to continue to get a better understanding of who I am. I think you know, it is overplayed absolutely, but there are gonna be different aspects that you’re going to see of my personality and who I am.”

Of all of the men that have starred on the series looking for a lasting love match, Underwood was the series’ first admitted virgin. He removed some of the stigmas attached to virginity for many viewers of the show — ones that have struggled with that same decision according to some of the show’s social media posts — and fans seem to be more vested in “who” he will take the leap with, rather than when it will happen.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Underwood revealed that it was going to take a “special person” for that moment to occur. He also revealed that he wasn’t waiting for marriage, and did not hold on to his virginity for “religious reasons” — which some fans had speculated.

The handsome former football star explained that although he was involved in several relationships, most notably with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, he had neither the time nor the energy to devote to moving beyond the kissing stage in his romantic relationships.

The question of Underwood’s virginity first came to light when he appeared on The Bachelorette as one of the contestants vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart. During the series, Life & Style reported Kufrin stated after the couple’s one-on-one date, “Colton telling me he’s a virgin was unexpected because he hasn’t experienced a ton of life as most people at this part of their lives have. It means so much that he was able to open up about something that was so difficult for him. I loved when he said, ‘It’s not a marriage thing for me, it’s a heart thing.’ I appreciate someone who takes that so seriously.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.