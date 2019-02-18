‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Thanos Snapped Himself

The Mad Titan took a risk when he snapped his fingers.

Finally, a new Avengers: Endgame theory has come around that fans can actually wrap their heads around. Endgame theories have gotten a little bit out of control as fans await the premiere of the movie this April. The Inquisitr has covered many fan theories around the upcoming blockbuster, and the newest revolves around the Snap itself.

According to a theory covered by Comicbook, Thanos actually snapped himself away as well during the Decimation. It’s a question that many fans didn’t even consider throughout Infinity War: how does Thanos know if he’ll be wiped out if/when he takes out half of the universe?

After the snap, fans saw characters like Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, the Winter Soldier, Falcon, and Spider-Man fade away into dust, but Thanos transports himself to an unknown location. There isn’t time to see if he actually faded away or not, but this theorist believes he did.

The first time Thanos is seen after the snap is in another unknown area where he interacts with a young Gamora. She asks him if he “did it,” to which he replies yes. He also then admits that it cost him everything to do it. In this scene, many have speculated that Thanos is in the Soul World, where the rest of the snapped beings are also believed to have been transported.

Many fans of the films believe those who were snapped away didn’t die but they are now trapped within the Soul Stone. Later, Thanos is seen on a farm watching the sunset, but his exact location is unknown. He very well could be in the Soul World but little is known about this location if there even is one at all.

The theory also suggests that Thanos first gets snapped into the Soul World but somehow cheats himself out of it, and then ends up on the mysterious farmland back to “life.” Thanos apparently left the Soul World after speaking with the young Gamora and is now living a normal life somewhere in the universe as the rest of the characters are still trapped within the stone.

Avengers: Endgame Theory – Thanos Is the Movie's … Herohttps://t.co/ArVPv2qSP9 pic.twitter.com/vUDLuo9WWY — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 27, 2019

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.