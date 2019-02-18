‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans And Husband Reportedly ‘Are Fighting,’ As Separation Rumors Swirl

Fans have been speculating that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have split after both posted cryptic social media messages in recent days. However, a new report from Us Weekly claims that the couple hasn’t split just yet, but that they “are fighting.”

The source explained that the couple have not “broken up,” but also revealed that David “hasn’t been home.” As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle got fans talking after she posted a photo of herself to Facebook and included the caption “Single AF.” However, that wasn’t the only hint that something was wrong. She also changed her relationship status to “separated.”

Us Weekly also spoke to another insider that opened up about the couple’s relationship.

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time. I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking,” they said.

Jenelle Evans was introduced to the world on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. She found out she was expecting a son with her then-boyfriend. Things with that boyfriend didn’t work out and Jenelle’s mother ended up getting custody of Jenelle’s son. While Jenelle has visitation of her son, her mother maintains custody.

Since then, Jenelle has gone on to have two more children. She has another son with a different ex, as well as a daughter with her husband, David. Fans have been watching Jenelle on Teen Mom 2 for several years and, for a while, David filmed for the show as well. However, David was fired from the show and is no longer allowed to film. That, along with the airing of a 911 phone call made by Jenelle last year, have left the reality show star dealing with some drama.

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, fans listened to Jenelle’s 911 call where she accused her husband of assault. She later claimed that it was all a “drunk misunderstanding.” Her mother, Barbara, then spoke out on camera and her comments were aired on a recent episode. Those comments didn’t sit to well with Jenelle, though, as she later said her relationship with her mother was now “at the window,” as previously reported by Inquisitr.

While Jenelle and David may be fighting, it sounds like they aren’t separated at the moment.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air Monday night on MTV. Fans can catch up with Jenelle and her family then.