Trump Blasts Russia Probe: ‘The Mueller Investigation Is Totally Conflicted, Illegal, And Rigged!’

In a Twitter message posted Sunday, President Donald Trump blasted the Russia investigation describing it as “totally conflicted, illegal, and rigged.”

The president opined that the investigation should not have been allowed in the first place, adding that Mueller should instead focus on investigating the Democratic Party.

“The Mueller investigation is totally conflicted, illegal and rigged! Should never have been allowed to begin, except for the Collusion and many crimes committed by the Democrats. Witch Hunt!”

In an earlier tweet, Trump quoted popular conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who suggested that Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors should, in fact, be in jail. According to Limbaugh, the Russia investigation is “one of the greatest political hoaxes” in United States history.

“These guys, the investigators, ought to be in jail. What they have done, working with the Obama intelligence agencies, is simply unprecedented. This is one of the greatest political hoaxes ever perpetrated on the people of this Country, and Mueller is a coverup,” Limbaugh said.

It is not unusual for President Trump to quote his favorite conservative pundits and journalists, nor is it unusual for the commander-in-chief to slam and criticize Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference, alleging bias and conflict of interest.

Trump often takes to social media to criticize the special counsel, frequently suggesting that prosecutors should focus on the Democratic Party instead.

Between May 17 2017 and late August 2018, according to the New York Times, Donald Trump tweeted about the “witch hunt” more than 110 times.

Nevertheless, Mueller’s investigation has gone on, and the special counsel’s office is showing no sign of slowing down.

As the Hill reported earlier today, Mueller most recently subpoenaed a former Cambridge Analytica employee. The ex-employee, Brittany Kaiser, is fully cooperating with the special counsel’s office, according to media reports. The data firm shut down last year following revelations that it had improperly obtained data of millions of Facebook users while working for the Trump campaign.

Robert Mueller subpoenaed former business development director of Cambridge Analytica who met with Julian Assange https://t.co/sQcfgCmpIa pic.twitter.com/mlFEVGL1sd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 17, 2019

The president may be growing increasingly frustrated with Robert Mueller’s investigation, but his troubles are far from over, it seems.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, in an interview broadcast Sunday House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said that not even the publication of Mueller’s final and much-anticipated report will mean that the president is in the clear.

“We may also need to see the evidence behind that report,” Schiff said, adding that there is “evidence in plain sight” that the Trump campaign colluded with official Moscow during the 2016 presidential election in an effort to get Donald Trump elected.