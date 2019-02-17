Emanuel Gonzalez Told Fellow NYPD Officers To Shoot 50 Cent ‘On Sight’

Gonzalez and 50 Cent apparently beefed over Instagram.

NYPD officer Emanuel Gonzalez is being investigated by his superiors for allegedly telling his fellow officers to shoot rapper 50 Cent on “on-sight,” TMZ is reporting.

The celebrity gossip and crime blog reports this based on anonymous sources. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation from the NYPD that the department has any active investigations concerning Gonzalez or 50 Cent.

Nevertheless, according to the sources, back in June 2018 Gonzalez, the commanding officer of the 72nd precinct, issued the order during roll call.

According to the New York Daily News, Gonzalez and 50 Cent — real name, Curtis James Jackson III — had crossed paths on Instagram. Jackson had posted that he was planning to return to his native New York in order to attend a boxing match at “an NYPD sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx,” also known as a “smoker.”

Gonzalez was having none of that. He had filed an aggravated harassment complaint a month earlier against Jackson, claiming that 50 Cent had threatened him on the social media platform.

At the time of the alleged threat, a month earlier, Jackson had commented on a lawsuit he’d filed against Gonzalez, accusing him of shaking down the owner of the Sunset Park clubs Love and Lust — two of the rapper’s favorite strip clubs. Jackson wrote, “Get the strap,” slang for “get a gun.”

Gonzalez went on to allege that 50 Cent’s followers on Instagram took him up on his call for violence against the NYPD officer, posting such things as “F**k this commander” and “Blast this fool.” Gonzalez said that the calls for violence made him fear for his safety.

The NYPD investigated Gonzalez’ complaint against the rapper but ended its investigation without filing criminal charges. 50 Cent, for his part, later deleted the post.

Back at the June roll call in which Gonzalez allegedly made the threat against the rapper, witnesses say he tried to play it off as a joke. An anonymous “source with knowledge of the case,” as described by the Daily News, tells the newspaper that they didn’t find it funny at all.

“The inspector just said that at roll call. I’m like WTF.”

In a statement from a representative, 50 Cent said that he is considering legal action against Gonzalez.