‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans And Husband May Have Separated Per ‘InTouch Weekly’

Is there trouble in paradise for Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason? According to a new report from InTouch Weekly, the reality show star hinted at a separation on Saturday and fans are wondering if the married couple’s relationship is on the rocks.

According to the report, Jenelle posted to Facebook “Single AF” along with a photo of herself. She then reportedly updated her Facebook relationship status to “separated.”

Jenelle hasn’t shared anything else nor has she confirmed that she and her husband have separated, but that hasn’t left some wondering what her Facebook updates are about.

Jenelle has been enduring a lot of drama on the new season of Teen Mom 2, particularly over the past few weeks. New Season 9 episodes of the hit show have chronicled a 911 phone call Jenelle made last year, accusing her husband of assault. She later clarified that it was a “drunk misunderstanding.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans’ mother spoke out about her daughter’s 911 call and revealed that she was fearful that Jenelle’s husband was hurting her and that is was a “domestic violence thing.” As previously reported by Inquisitr, Barbara revealed on the episode that she thought Jenelle was being kept “like a prisoner.”

Although Jenelle and Barbara have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, the two women seemed to be doing better in their relationship and had even been spending time together. Jenelle had even gone as far as to do Instagram Live videos with her mother as well as posting pictures of the two women together. However, after the episode with Barbara’s comments on Jenelle’s 911 call aired, Jenelle spoke out. According to a previous report by Inquisitr, Jenelle posted a photo to her Instagram story saying her relationship with her mother was “out the window.”

This isn’t the first time that fans have speculated about the couple separating, though. According to the same InTouch Weekly article, back in November both Jenelle and David removed their “relationship status” from Facebook. They also unfollowed one another on the social media image sharing application Instagram. Not only that, the couple had also reportedly unfriended one another on Facebook. Jenelle eventually spoke out about things saying “married couple have disagreements.”

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for years. Although she is married, her husband is not allowed to film after he was fired from the show. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.