Khloe Kardashian Living Like A Single Mom Amid Tristan Thompson Split Rumors, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t been seen together in weeks, and sources are claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been acting very much like a single mother as of late.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian seems to be in a single mom mindset. The reality star has been parenting her daughter, True, without the help of Tristan Thompson, who is currently living in Cleveland during the NBA season. Meanwhile, Khloe is back in California where she’s living her daily life with her baby girl.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has been “living and behaving as a single mother,” and that she “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while,” to see Tristan.

Kardashian has been dodging break-up rumors after she spent Valentine’s Day posting quotes about heartbreak on her Instagram story, but later revealed a huge floral arrangement filled with red and pink roses that were from Tristan and True.

Khloe’s been very quiet about Tristan, not mentioning him on social media and barring the Valentine’s Day snapshot of her flowers, and fans have been speculating that she and her baby daddy may have finally called it quits after a very rocky year together.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to their daughter True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

After that, Kardashian and Thompson stayed together and began to work on their relationship. However, after spending the summer together in L.A., Tristan moved back to Cleveland without Khloe and True.

Although Kardashian was spotted in Ohio for Halloween and Thanksgiving, the pair haven’t been seen together much since then, with their last sighting coming in early January.

Sources now tell Radar Online that Khloe and Tristan have split and that they are done “for good” this time after Kardashian suspected Thompson of cheating on her yet again.

“They are done — for good. Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her,” an insider dished.

“Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True. Her only priority is True,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.