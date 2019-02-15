Barack Obama Declared A National Emergency 11 Times During His Presidency

All Obama administration national emergencies remain in effect, although most have little practical impact.

Barack Obama declared 11 national emergencies during his two terms as president, all of which remain in effect — although the practical implications of some of them are minimal at this point. A chronological list of the national emergencies declared by Obama, and what their current status means in a practical sense, follows.

April 12, 2010: Executive Order 13536, Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia

At the time, Somali pirates terrorized the waters off the coast of East Africa and elsewhere in the Indian and Pacific oceans, threatening the flow of oil and other goods. This order, according to the law firm Seward & Kissell, names 12 individuals and entities that were/are believed to be contributing — financially or materially — to Somali piracy. The order also lays out penalties for American individuals and businesses that contribute to them, or support them.

February 25, 2011: Executive Order 13566, Blocking Property and Prohibiting Certain Transactions Related to Libya

Following an incident in which Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi ordered his government to kill protesters, this order, per the White House, froze the assets of Gaddafi and his family — and opened the door to prosecuting him and his associates for war crimes.

July 24, 2011: Executive Order 13581, Blocking Property of Transnational Criminal Organizations

Per the White House, this order froze the assets of four criminal organizations — Italian mafiosos La Camorra, Mexican drug cartel Los Zatos, international drug cartel the Brother’s Circle, and Japanese crime syndicate the Yakuza — and prevents them from owning U.S. property, among other sanctions.

