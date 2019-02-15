Jeff Sessions Said It Was Better When The FBI ‘Only Hired Irishmen,’ McCabe Book Says

Excerpts and the first reviews of the memoir by Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, began to surface on Thursday. The book, titled The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump and available for order on Amazon, is the latest title authored by a disgruntled former Trump administration official where they share the story of their clashes with the president.

The book, according to a review by Greg Miller published in the Washington Post Thursday, contains some eye-opening accusations about former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Aside from accusations that Sessions was often confused by details, blamed immigrants for most societal problems, and “uttered racist sentiments with shocking callousness,” Sessions also had some surprising comments about the ethnic makeup of the FBI, the book alleged.

The review quotes Sessions, in the book, as stating that the FBI was better when “[it] all only hired Irishmen” and adding that “they were drunks, but they could be trusted.”

“Not like all these new people with nose rings and tattoos – who knows what they’re doing?”

McCabe also stated in his book that Sessions “believed that Islam – inherently – advocated extremism,” and whenever any suspect was arrested, would always first ask “where’s he from?”

Sessions, who was a longtime Republican senator from Alabama, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump for president and was rewarded with the attorney general post. However, he and Trump were soon at odds when, in March 2017, Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. Two months later, FBI director James Comey was fired by Trump, leading to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel. McCabe became acting FBI director following Comey’s ouster.

Comey wrote his own memoir of the period last year, titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which is also available on Amazon. Sessions resigned as attorney general the day after the midterm elections last November, and William Barr was confirmed as his replacement this week.

Andrew McCabe was fired from the Trump administration last March, just hours before he was scheduled to retire with a full pension.

We all knew McCabe would take aim at Trump in his book, but his contempt for Sessions is staggering. Depicts him as addled, fixated on immigrants, racist. My review of the McCabe book in WaPo https://t.co/nEMmQXvJ07 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) February 14, 2019

Sessions said in a statement when McCabe was fired that he “made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions,” per NBC News. Trump later gloated about the firing on Twitter.

Trump had claimed repeatedly that McCabe was biased in favor of Hillary Clinton because McCabe’s wife had run for a state legislative seat in Virginia as a Democrat, with the financial support of longtime Clinton friend Terry McAuliffe. However, McAuliffe’s support was due to his being governor of Virginia at the time and his desire to elect Democrats to his own state’s legislature.