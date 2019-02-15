Avril Lavigne Showcases Cleavage In Tight Bodysuit During Date With Billionaire Boyfriend

Avril Lavigne was caught by paparazzi when she stepped out in New York City with her billionaire boyfriend, Phillip Sarofim, on Wednesday night.

According to the Daily Mail, Avril Lavigne looked as happy as ever as she donned a revealing black bodysuit with a low cut, and walked arm-arm-with her man in the Big Apple.

Lavigne was reportedly fresh off of an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was heading back to her hotel with Sarofim when photographers caught up to her and her man.

The singer sported a black jumpsuit with flared legs and a low-cut top that boasted rhinestone embellishments. Avril covered up in the chilly NYC weather with a matching black shawl, which she had draped over her shoulders.

Some of the singer’s tattoos peeked out from under the cover-up as she completed her look by rocking multiple silver rings on her fingers, and a matching long silver cross necklace around her neck.

Avril had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included thick lashes, her signature black eyeliner, and a nude lip color.

Meanwhile, Phillip Sarofim wore gray slacks, a flannel shirt with a black sweater over top, and a green jacket for the outing. He completed his look by sporting black dress shoes and a black baseball cap. Both he and Avril Lavigne were all smiles as the photographers snapped their picture.

Phillip is the son of business mogul Fayez Sarofim, and the heir to the Sarofim family fortune. According to Forbes, the family have their hands in a lot of business dealings and even own part of the Houston Texans NFL team, which is reportedly ranked as the fifth most valuable team in the league with a net worth of $1.85 billion. While Fayez himself is said to be worth $1.5 billion.

Lavigne and Sarofim have been romantically linked since they were spotted on a dinner date together in Beverly Hills last summer.

As many fans know, Avril has an interesting dating history. She was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010, and then went on to wed Nickelback front man Chad Kroeger, whom she was married to for two years.

Lavigne also reportedly dated reality star Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, in between her two marriages.

Fans can see more of Avril Lavigne by following her on Instagram.