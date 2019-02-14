‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Arturo Accuses Kyle Of Injuring Lola

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Kyle gets quite a scare when he finds a lifeless Lola. Despite their most recent breakup, Kyle is beside himself with worry over Lola’s condition.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is still reeling from his latest breakup with Lola (Sasha Calle). The couple argues once again, and Kyle takes off to go for a drive to clear his head. When he returns to the Abbott mansion, Kyle sees a body floating in the pool. He springs into action and drags the body out of the pool. However, he does not realize that the person is Lola until he rescues her that he realizes it’s Lola he saved.

Kyle actor, Michael Mealor recently told Soap Opera Digest about the storyline. He reveals that Kyle calls 911, and later Nate (Brooks Darnell) informs everyone that Lola is in critical condition after her near drowning.

Mealor said, “Kyle is grappling with what happened. He wasn’t expecting Lola, so he’s trying to understand how she ended up in the pool.”

Things go from bad to worse, though because Arturo (Jason Canela) shows up to be there for her sister, and he accuses Kyle of injuring Lola during their argument.

Upon hearing Arturo’s accusation, “Kyle is flabbergasted; Lola means everything to him. He’s shocked that Arturo would even assume this. Now Kyle will stop at nothing to find the answers he needs,” Mealor revealed.

As for who may have hurt Lola, it’s possible she could have accidentally fallen into the pool and hurt herself. However, Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap revealed that Kyle said some awful things to Summer after Lola caught them in the Abbott cabin together. Perhaps Summer decides to try to take out her competition literally since her plan to break up Kyle and Lola doesn’t seem to be working since Kyle is not interested in her even when he’s not officially in a relationship with Lola.

It looks like Kyle may have to prove his innocence in this situation because Lola’s other brother is Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and the Genoa City Police Department detective will likely want answers about what happened to his sister. Because of his drive and the fact that they have an argument before he left, Kyle appears plenty guilty of being the one who put Lola in the Abbott pool. A brand new drama starts, and there’s no telling what will happen with Lola and Kyle’s on again off again relationship after this life-threatening situation.