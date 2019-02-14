Kim Kardashian Professes Her Love For Kanye West With Adorable Instagram Post

Regardless of whether you’re in a committed relationship, happily (or unhappily) single, or are apathetic to the idea as a whole, it’s pretty difficult to ignore — and avoid — Valentine’s Day.

The romantic — and to some, often dreaded — holiday marks the perfect time to profess your feelings for that special someone in your life. And for some, it’s another opportunity to reaffirm your feelings and commitment to a significant other.

Unsurprisingly, social media platforms all over have been bombarded with Valentine’s Day posts, and that isn’t exclusive to regular folks. Celebrities from all over have been taking the time to share their feelings and celebrate their loved ones online, and one of the world’s biggest power couples is no exception to the trend.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted a pair of adorable photos, both of which feature Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.

The first photo, at first glance, is a bit peculiar. Unlike most Instagram photos captured natively on the app, this particular pic doesn’t conform to the platform’s iconic square aspect ratio. In fact, the image itself is of very low resolution — if one were to download a copy of a photo, you’d find that the original picture was uploaded with a resolution of 320 by 209, a far cry from the 1080p images most Instagram users are accustomed to. Given the low resolution and peculiar aspect ratio, there’s a good chance that this photo was taken years back and has been reuploaded to Instagram for Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day post.

The photo shows Kim and Kanye, who are both locked in a passionate kiss, with Kanye’s arm draped around his beau.

Kardashian also posted a second photo, which, not unlike the first picture, features a rather odd aspect ratio. That being said, this particular photo is noticeably clearer in terms of resolution. In this selfie, Kim and Kanye looked remarkably happy, with smiles plastered across both their faces.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s sizeable Instagram following was particularly fond of these two snapshots. At the time of writing, the post has been live for a little more than four hours and has racked up over 1.8 million likes, with over 7,800 comments to boot.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first began dating in 2012, and the two married a couple of years later. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the power couple are expecting another child, which will be carried to term by a surrogate. The two opted to use a surrogate for their fourth child as Kim suffered through complicated pregnancies in the past.