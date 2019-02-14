Aaron Paul Set ‘To Return’ As Jesse Pinkman In ‘Breaking Bad’ Sequel

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is reportedly set to reprise his role as the beloved Jesse Pinkman in the TV show’s movie sequel.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paul will star in the hotly-anticipated movie, which will center around his Emmy-winning character. And sources added that, in a move that sees the tables turned this time, Netflix actually has first-run rights to the project, and only then it will be aired on AMC. Fans will remember that Breaking Bad’s original home was actually AMC, but its popularity rose astronomically once it started streaming on Netflix.

The new movie, whose details have been meticulously kept under wraps (for the most part), will be written by the show’s creator Vince Gilligan, who is also behind the Netflix spinoff Better Call Saul, and produced by him and his collaborators Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Sources revealed that Gilligan will also direct the sequel, which will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fans of the series will remember that Breaking Bad ended with Jesse Pinkman being kidnapped and forced to make meth under the command of Todd (Jesse Plemons), his uncle Jack (Michael Bowen), and the rest of their gang.

Veteran actor Bryan Cranston – who plays the lead character Walter White – confirmed that the movie is under production during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show. And while he didn’t reveal whether his character would be making a comeback, he stated he would be “absolutely” willing to bring White back to the screens if Gilligan asked him to.

It is unclear whether Bryan Cranston will return as Walter White for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie sequel. Ursula Coyote / AMC

“It’s a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open [in the series finale]. This idea, from what I’m told, gets into those — at least a couple of the character show were not completed, as far as their journey,” Cranston said.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” he added.

Fans will certainly be excited to see how things turn out for Jesse Pinkman, a character that has won Paul three Emmys for Best Supporting Actor.