‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, February 13: Flo Admits That Reese ‘Switched The Babies’

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, February 13 states that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was excited to be spending her first Valentine’s Day with her husband Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). He did not seem excited and sighed before he broke some bad news to her, per She Knows Soaps.

Thorne Forrester Wants An Annulment

Thorne told Katie that he believes that they should never have gotten married. Katie was speechless. He explained that he had been thinking about this for a long time. He recapped that they had tied the knot when Katie was seeking sole custody and since then so much had changed. Bill had stepped up as a father, and he realized that he may have been trying to replace Aly with Will (Finnegan George).

“I just hope you know how much you mean to me.”

Katie Thorne told Katie that he loved her too much to let this continue and gave documents to annul their marriage. Katie was dumbstruck.

Sally Presents Her Sketches

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) was back at work. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) hugged Hope and said that she could reclaim her life now that she had returned to Forrester Creations. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) told Hope that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had something for her. Sally presented her athleticwear sketches. Hope said that they were really good.

Zoe Updates Xander

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) updated Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) on Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) telling her that her father had tried to protect her. Zoe felt that Flo had not been entirely honest and that she might not be the birth mother. She told Xander that she would go back to Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) apartment for the last time.

Flo Fulton Admits Reese Buckingham Switched The Babies

Flo was at Reese’s flat. She sent him a message saying that they were in trouble. When Reese called her, she told him that Zoe had found the adoption papers and had seen Steffy’s name on them. Reese was horrified that his daughter had seen the documents and knew that he was involved. Flo told him to get Zoe to back off or all hell was going to break loose.

Little did she know that Zoe was standing at the door and heard their whole conversation. When Flo disconnected, the Forrester model demanded the truth. Zoe threatened Flo with going to Steffy or the police. Flo begged not to call anyone. Zoe wanted to know how her father had found the baby. Flo finally caved and told Zoe, “He switched the babies. Your dad, he switched the babies.”