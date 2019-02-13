Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Scheana Marie On Twitter For Manipulating ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Storyline

Is Scheana Marie playing victim?

Was Scheana Marie acting as if she was singled out to room alone during a recent girls trip to Solvang, California for the sake of sympathy?

On February 11, Stassi Schroeder took to her Twitter page, where she shot down Scheana’s insinuation that she was being purposefully ousted by her co-stars, including her longtime friend Ariana Madix, who was also enjoying the group’s vacation.

“For the record, [Scheana] roomed alone because she was the single one (in case she wanted to bring a manfriend home). She knows that! Otherwise, my introverted a** would’ve roomed alone. Lol.”

After Stassi called out Scheana for potentially playing the victim when she was not being treated as such, Scheana fired back at her by claiming she isn’t one to have random hookups.

“BUT, y’all also know I’m not the type to bring home a random. Never have. Never will,” she replied.

“Believe it or not, I’ve never had a one night stand…. I didn’t want to room solo, it just worked out that way.”

Scheana also shared a second Twitter post in which she suggested that ultimately, she found someone, either a mystery man or one of the girls on their trip, to share a room with her.

“It was made known that I didn’t want to room solo. It’s not a big deal… I didn’t end up sleeping alone anyways. Stay tuned!” she teased.

Stassi, Scheana, and the other women of the cast were treated to a short Wednesday-to-Friday getaway by Lala Kent, who gave the trip as a gift to the girls for their support after the death of her father last April.

Scheana and Stassi have had their issues in the past and during an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired weeks ago, Scheana was seen insisting to Lala that she’s been trying to establish a friendship with Stassi and the other girls. Unfortunately, Lala didn’t seem too hopeful when it came to a potential relationship between them and informed Scheana that she may never win with Stassi and company.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen over the past several years on the show, Scheana has had an on and off relationship with her co-stars, mainly Stassi, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, and has also had a couple of brief tiffs with Lala.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.