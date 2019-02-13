‘Twilight’ Stars Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner Reunite To Celebrate His Birthday

Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are together again. The pair reunited this week in order to celebrate a special occasion.

According to People, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner got to catch up when the actress attended a birthday party for her former Twilight co-star on Monday night.

The pair posed for a photo together during the celebration, one which featured Kristen rocking her short blonde tresses with black roots hairstyle and a white crew neck sweater. Stewart also donned dark eye makeup, and heavy eyeliner.

The actress cozied up to Lautner, who wore a black jacket and a matching black hat. The 27-year-old actor later took to his social media accounts to thank his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, for throwing him the bash — which was seemingly a surprise party — revealing that he’d never been more surprised in his life.

The two Taylors were seen sharing a sweet embrace in another Instagram photo. Lautner and Dome officially became a couple last fall. Dome’s photos show the pair snuggled up together in a variety of poses, doing normal couple things such as attending weddings, showing off some PDA, sporting matching Space Jam-themed Halloween costumes, and lovingly goofing off with one another.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, was not in attendance at Taylor Lautner’s party — despite rumors that there could be talks of a Twilight reboot or reunion.

As many fans already know, the movie franchise centered around Stewart’s character, Bella Swan. Swan was always torn between her deep love for Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, and her strong friendship with her bestie, Lautner’s character of Jacob Black.

While fans would love to see the movies continue on in some way, it seems like a long shot. Recently Pattinson spoke out on the possibility of another movie, saying that he’s “talked” to his agent about it.

“The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the Botox out,” Pattinson joked.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like 10 years ago. I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time I started doing those movies. It feels like not a day has passed,” Rob added.

The movies sparked the acting careers of Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner, and skyrocketed them to fame. They also helped newcomers such as Anna Kendrick, Kellan Lutz, and Ashley Greene launch their careers as well.

After all of these years, it’s nice to see that Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner have continued their sweet friendship. Bella and Jacob would be proud.