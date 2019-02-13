Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Developing Reality Show About Their Life, Per ‘Radar’

Justin Bieber and his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, are reportedly in talks to land their very own reality TV show, which would focus on their new life together.

According to Radar Online, Justin and Hailey are currently in talks about getting a reality series, which would follow their lives as a newly married couple, as well as the ups and downs of their Hollywood careers.

“Justin and his wife, Hailey, are in the early stages of developing a reality TV show about their new life together,” an insider told the outlet this week.

The source went on to reveal that the show would be very similar to the old MTV reality series, Newlyweds, which featured Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey as they navigated the early stages of their marriage and their budding careers. However, like most reality TV couples, Nick and Jessica eventually split. They both went on to remarry and have children.

Meanwhile, Bieber is said to be thrilled that his fans will get a chance to see into his relationship with Baldwin, as well as get to know her through the show.

“Justin is excited for his fans to get to know his beautiful wife better through the process,” the source states.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber is said to be going through a very tough time at the moment. The singer is said to be struggling with depression but is getting treatment. The news makes sense after Justin has been seen having multiple breakdowns and crying in public as he leans on Hailey’s shoulder.

Sources tell People that Bieber’s issues have nothing to do with Baldwin, or their marriage, as he is very happy with Hailey. However, Justin’s been feeling “down and tired” as of late and is hoping to feel better very soon, especially with his new wife by his side.

The insider went on to reveal that Justin often struggles with the idea of fame, being followed, and have his every move “stalked” by his fans. The source claimed that these thoughts “set him off,” seemingly contradicting the reports that he’s excitedly developing a reality series that would have cameras following him around while he shares very personal and private details of his life, career, and marriage.

Neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Baldwin have spoken out about the reality TV show rumors, or the reports that the singer is currently undergoing treatment for depression and mental health issues.