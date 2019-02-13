Breaking Down The Trailer For Disney’s ‘Frozen II’ – What Exactly Is Going On?

The sequel to Disney's 2013 hit certainly doesn't have the gang from 'Frozen' in a beautiful castle.

On Wednesday morning, Disney shocked everyone by releasing a trailer for the highly anticipated Frozen II which is set to hit theaters this November. Ever since the announcement about the sequel was made, everyone has been wondering what it could possibly be about, but Disney has given nothing. Even after seeing the trailer, it’s really hard to understand, but let’s break it down and try to figure out exactly what we’re seeing.

Everyone knew that a Frozen sequel was coming and it will be released in theaters on November 22, 2019. The main cast of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf are all returning and chances are, Disney has another sure hit on their hands.

The trailer, released by the official Twitter account, delivers good looks at all our favorite characters from Disney’s Frozen and shows them together once again. The only real problem is that no one really knows what is going on in the trailer because Disney has given nothing as far as information on the plot as of this time.

With that being said, it is up to the Disney fans to try and figure out what is happening with our favorite sisters from Arendelle, the local ice distributor, a cute reindeer, and an adorable snowman. Take a look at the trailer and see for yourself.

Figure anything out yet?

It really is kind of hard to figure out just what is going on in this trailer for Frozen 2, but let’s call out what we can see.

First off, is Olaf there?

This is something that is being asked by a lot of people on social media and yes, he is there. While the talking snowman does not really show up much in the trailer, he is present in one of the final scenes of the group standing on a cliff and looking out into the wilderness.

You’ll see him on the right next to Elsa. He’s also in another scene with Elsa as she is using her icy powers to keep something back from the two of them.

Can I just say this visual is beyond stunning?! Also the new version of "Vuelie" that plays with the trailer is PERFECT.#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/j3kc2htpWN — DATVParty (@TVPartyPlanner) February 13, 2019

Are they on some kind of an island?

It is obvious from the very beginning that Elsa is trying to get off of an island of some sort by going all Tom Hanks in Cast Away on us. She is using her icy powers to try and get past the waves, but it simply isn’t working.

One keen-eyed viewer even caught a shot of Anna shivering in the cold, so perhaps they suffered a shipwreck and are stranded? If they ended up on the island, their shipwreck was not as bad as the one their poor parents suffered through.

Here are a number of other things that are bringing about tons of questions dealing with Frozen 2:

Anna in training – Setting traps and using a sword

Kristoff has found himself an entire herd of “Svens”

New outfits – Elsa dons pants, Anna appears to be in all-new gear

New hairdos: Anna has her hair down while Elsa puts hers up in a ponytail

Who else is on this island with our heroes?

If you watch the trailer fully through to the end, you’ll see Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff walking down a pathway covered in fog. Anna eventually hears something and grabs Kristoff’s sword just in time as someone was sneaking up on them.

On November 22, 2019, Frozen 2 or Frozen II is going to land in theaters and Disney will add to their soon-to-be successful box office for this year. There is nothing known about the plot, but breaking down the trailer is a good way to try and sort things out as best we can. For now, that’s all the fans have, but if anything, this trailer has only brought about so many new questions.