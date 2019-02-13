Dick Cheney’s Cardiologist Suspects The White House Is ‘Hiding’ Something About Trump’s Physical Exam

Former Obama health officials have already bashed the results.

Days after former Obama health officials bashed the conclusions of Donald Trump’s physical exam, Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist has raised further suspicion by claiming that not everything seems right about the physical, according to Newsweek.

Trump’s physical reportedly took four hours, but the specifics of the exam were unexpectedly missing from the final report. Moreover, Sean Conley, the physician who conducted the exam, stated that not only was Trump in “very good” physical condition but that his health would remain good for the rest of his presidential tenure and beyond.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond,” a part of his statement read.

This result was universally panned by medical professionals, with former Obama health official Ronald Klain saying that it was impossible for any doctor to predict someone’s future health, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“No doctor can predict someone’s future health,” he had tweeted.

Apart from Conley’s brief statement claiming Trump was doing well physically, there was an absolute dearth of information. This has led to other doctors speculating if everything is indeed fine with the president, with former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, Jonathan Reiner, suspecting that the White House was “hiding” something.

“It’s been 4 days since the president underwent his annual physical exam and still no data has been released. What are they hiding?” tweeted Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

He is presently the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at George Washington University Hospital and professor of medicine at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He served as Cheney’s cardiologist and wrote an account of his battle with heart disease in a book titled Heart: An American Medical Odyssey.

White House is "hiding" something about Donald Trump’s physical exam, says Dick Cheney’s cardiologist https://t.co/TqHXWNTrjZ pic.twitter.com/m93qtityYI — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 13, 2019

Dr. Jonathan Reiner’s statement is likely to give Trump’s critics fresh ammunition against the president, who have long speculated that his health is not as good as it has been made out to be. Last year, journalist Michael Wolff had revealed damaging information about Trump’s health in his bestseller Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Newsweek tried to reach out to the White House for a response about Reiner’s statement, but the publication claimed that the queries had not been returned.

The results of Trump’s first physical after becoming president, which was conducted by Dr. Ronny Jackson, was also the target of ridicule after Jackson had claimed that Trump simply had “great genes.”